An Oscar For Prime Minister's Choice For Rajya Sabha

RRR was the second Indian film to win an Oscar today.

V Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is "one of the several exceptional people nominated to the Rajya Sabha" last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Piyush Goyal said in a Facebook post today amid the wild excitement of the movie winning an Oscar for the best original song.

The nomination for Vijayendra Prasad was made in July 2022, Mr Goyal mentioned in his post. "The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades.. Last year, Prime Minister Modi ji recognised his greatness and said 'his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally,'" Mr Goyal's post read.

"Today, the global spotlight is on 'RRR' for winning an Oscar for the original song 'Naatu Naatu'. This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister's choice," he added.

Among the others PM Modi nominated for Rajya Sabha seats are music composer Ilaiyaraaja from Tamil Nadu, athlete PT Usha, activist Veerendra Heggade and Dr. Sonal Mansingh.

The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Subject. All That Breathes was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film - the Oscar went to Navalny.

In January, Naatu Naatu had won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The song was performed live during the Oscar ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. Deepika Padukone, the third Indian to attend as a presenter after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra, introduced the performance.