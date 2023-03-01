Amritsar Top Cop Among 18 Shifted After Clash With Separatist's Supporters

Out of 18, sixteen are IPS officers and two are Punjab Police Service officers (Representational)

The Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 18 police officers, including Amritsar Commissioner of Police, with immediate effect, according to an official order.

The Amritsar Commissioner of Police was shifted days after self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, extracting an assurance from the police that kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh will be released.

Six policemen were injured in this incident last week.

The order stated that senior IPS officer Naunihal Singh has been posted as Commissioner of Police in Amritsar, replacing Jaskaran Singh.

Jaskaran has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Mohali, it said.

Out of 18 police officers shuffled, sixteen are IPS officers and two are Punjab Police Service officers, as per the order.

Among others who were given new posting orders include senior IPS officers Arun Pal Singh, R K Jaiswal, G S Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, SPS Parmar and Gursharan Singh Sandhu.

