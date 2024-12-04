Top Cop Says Alert Cops Foiled Attack On Sukhbir Badal, Lists Challenges

A man opened fire at Sukhbir Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple today

Amid the Opposition's questions regarding Punjab's law and order situation after the assassination attempt on Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal at Golden Temple, Amritsar police said the attack was foiled by alert cops protecting the former Deputy Chief Minister.

The incident occurred when Mr Badal was serving penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple. He was performing 'sewadar' duties after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said it was a police officer who first spotted the attacker, Narain Singh. When he took out a firearm, the officer grabbed him and the shooter missed his target. The bullet was fired, but it hit the wall. He named police officers Rishpal Singh, Jasbir and Parminder Singh and congratulated them for their swift response.

"Narain Singh Chaura has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him. The weapon used in the attack has been recovered," Mr said. He added that the case would be investigated from all angles.

The shooter had come from Gurdaspur district and police have found that he has a criminal history, with links to Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa. His motive behind attacking the Akali Dal leader will be clear after interrogation, the top cop said.

In response to a question on security arrangements at the Golden Temple, the police commissioner said deployment at the shrine was adequate. "We cannot deploy cops in uniform because of religious sentiments. It is difficult to frisk people too. We did what was possible and the result shows how prepared we were. I congratulate the officers for rising to the occasion," he said.