'Faces Covered, Armed Amritsar Attackers First Threatened Woman': Witness

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed for peace after the grenade attack on a prayer congregation in Amritsar that left three dead and several injured on Sunday. "I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace in wake of Amritsar bomb blast. I urge them not to panic and to remain calm. We will not let the forces of terror destroy our hard earned peace," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The Punjab police said attack appears to be a "terrorist act".

Around 250 followers of the Nirankari group had gathered for morning prayers in the town of Rajasansi in Amritsar district when, according to eyewitnesses, two men arrived and threw the explosive at them.

"My daughter who comes here to offer services said that two men with their faces covered with a rumaal (kerchief) came when she was frisking women, and threatened her with a gun. She got scared and stepped aside. The men went inside, opened fire and threw an explosive. A lot of people were injured," a man said.

"It (this incident) appears to have a terror angle. Because it is against a group (of people) and it is not against any individual. There is no reason to throw a hand grenade on a group of people, so we will take it as a terrorist act. Till proven otherwise, prima facie we will take it as that," Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora told news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Singh announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the attack.

Political parties across the spectrum have condemned the attack at the prayer hall of the Nirankari spiritual group. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday spoke to Punjab Captain Singh and took stock of the situation. He said he was deeply anguished by the deaths.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Punjab, @capt_amarinder ji who has apprised me of the situation in the wake of grenade attack in Amritsar. Strongest possible action will be taken against the perpetrators of this crime. 2/2 — (@rajnathsingh) November 18, 2018

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Cowardly act. We strongly condemn it."

Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress tweeted, "Strongly condemn the blast in Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. Deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives."