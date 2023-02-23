With Guns, Swords, Radical Leader's Supporters Clash With Cops In Amritsar

The supporters of Amritpal Singh were armed with guns and swords.

In scenes that rivalled the spectacle of big-budget cinema, hundreds of supporters of a self-styled religious preacher were seen breaking through a barricade put up by the police in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday.

Armed with swords and guns, and corralling what appeared to be a small bus with loudspeakers, the armada breached the fencing near outside Ajnala Police Station.

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

The marchers were followers of Amritpal Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' group, staging a massive demonstration against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

"The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next... They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Amritpal Singh said.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and efforts to control the protesters are on, news agency ANI reported.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.