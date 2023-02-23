With Guns, Swords, Radical Leader's Supporters Clash With Cops In Amritsar

The marchers were followers of Amritpal Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' group, staging a massive demonstration against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

With Guns, Swords, Radical Leader's Supporters Clash With Cops In Amritsar

The supporters of Amritpal Singh were armed with guns and swords.

Amritsar:

In scenes that rivalled the spectacle of big-budget cinema, hundreds of supporters of a self-styled religious preacher were seen breaking through a barricade put up by the police in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday.

Armed with swords and guns, and corralling what appeared to be a small bus with loudspeakers, the armada breached the fencing near outside Ajnala Police Station.

The marchers were followers of Amritpal Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' group, staging a massive demonstration against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

"The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next... They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Amritpal Singh said.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and efforts to control the protesters are on, news agency ANI reported.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Featured Video Of The Day

On CCTV, Conman Breaks Down During Raid In Cell; Gucci Sandals Found
.