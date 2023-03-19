What Cops Recovered From SUV Abandoned By Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh

The vehicle was found in an abandoned state in Salema village in Jalandhar's Shahkot.

A photo of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a rifle, were among the things recovered by Punjab cops from an SUV reportedly abandoned by fugitive Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De, who has been on the run for the last two days.

Amritpal Singh moves around with armed men and some of his supporters call him "Bhindranwale 2.0".

The cops have arrested 78 people, including the 30-year-old radical preacher's financier and father. Amritpal Singh reportedly fled on a motorcycle, abandoning his car.

The police action comes after Amritpal's supporters clashed with cops at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

A private walkie talkie, rifle, 57 live cartridges, a sword, and scores of registration number plates were among the articles recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Also, the SUV had tinted glasses, which is not allowed.

The vehicle was found in an abandoned state in Salema village in Jalandhar's Shahkot.

A fresh FIR has been filed against the fugitive preacher and some of his associates in connection with possession of illegal weapons.

The cops had on Saturday said that an operation was launched to arrest Amritpal and his supporters for being involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.