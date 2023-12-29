Amrit Bharat Express To Hit The Tracks Tomorrow

The Amrit Bharat Express train will also have LED lights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two Amrit Bharat Express trains, the sleeper version of the high-speed Vande Bharat trains, in Ayodhya tomorrow.

These new superfast passenger trains have locomotives at both ends for better acceleration

The trains feature "push-pull" technology, which Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claims significantly increases the speed of the trains as well as passenger comfort. Besides, he said a lot of new features have been introduced for the comfort and convenience of passengers.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains will also have LED lights, CCTVs, public information system, among other facilities.

The minister said that after the flagging off of the train by PM Modi, the railways will conduct a general run of the train for four to five months to see if it causes any technical challenges.