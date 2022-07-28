Amravati Murder Case Accused 'Attacked' By Inmates In Mumbai Jail: Police

Amravati Murder: Police said that accused was "attacked" by 5 prisoners inside the Jail.

One of the accused in the Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe murder case, was "attacked" by five prisoners inside the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was then shifted to another barrack in the same prison, police said.

The police on July 3, arrested the mastermind and seventh accused in the brutal killing of Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe.

Six accused - Mudassir Ahmad (22), Shah Rukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yusufkan Bahadur Khan (44) - had been arrested earlier.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21.

The incident took place before similar killing of a tailor in Udaipur. The Udaipur victim had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, suspended BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Initial investigation by the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati following a complaint by Umesh Kohle's son Sanket Kohle led them to arrest two persons - Muddsir Ahmad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on June 23.

