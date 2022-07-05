Amravati Chemist Murder: Probe Agency NIA Takes Custody Of All Accused

The chemist, Umesh Kolhe, was stabbed to death on June 21 in Amravati

All the seven accused in the murder of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati have been taken into custody by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), the officials said today.

The accused, including the alleged mastermind Irfan Shaikh Rahim, were taken into custody by the NIA last evening after the police presented them before a local court.

They will now appear before an NIA court in Mumbai on or before July 8, officials added. Police are on the lookout for one more suspect Shamim Ahmed in connection with the case.

The chemist, Umesh Kolhe, was stabbed to death on June 21 in Amravati when he was on his way back home over a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammed have set off a huge controversy at home and abroad.

The probe agency was directed to take over the case by Union Home Minister Amit Shah around 10 days after the murder as the local BJP unit accused the police of trying to conceal the real reasons for political reasons.

Police admitted that Umesh Kolhe was killed because of his social media post after the NIA was ordered to take over the probe.

Arti Singh, Police Commissioner, Amravati said that the officials didn't disclose the information earlier because of the "very sensitive" nature of the murder.

Police said that it was Irfan Shaikh who gave the assailants money and the bike to kill Umesh Kolhe. Another accused Dr Yusuf Khan, a close acquaintance of the victim, was the one who helped Umesh Kolhe's post go viral by forwarding it to a Muslim WhatsApp group, officials said.