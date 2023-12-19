Among Suspended MPs, Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule: See Full List Here

New Delhi:
The Lok Sabha witnessed chaos yet again today as 49 MPs were suspended for disrupting proceedings. This comes on the heels of the suspension of 78 opposition members from Parliament just a day earlier.
Prominent figures among the suspended MPs on Tuesday include National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.
Following last week's shocking security breach in Lok Sabha, where intruders jumped onto desks and released coloured smoke, opposition MPs across both houses have protested at parliament and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Here's the full list of 49 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha:
1. V. Vaithilingam
2. Gurjeet Singh
3. Supriya Sule
4. SS.Palanimanickam
5. Adoor Prakash
6. Abdul Samad
7. Manish Tewari
8. Pradyut bordoloi
9. Girdhari Yadav
10. Gita kora
11. Franscisco Saradina
12. S. Jagatrakshakan
13. S.R. Parthiban
14. Farooq Abdullah
15. Jyotsana Mahant
16. A. Ganeshamurthi
17. Mala Roy
18. P. Velusamy
19. A.Chellakumar
20. Shashi tharoor
21. Karti Chidambaram
22. Sudip Bandopadhyay
23. Dimple Yadav
24. Hasnanin Masoodi
25. Danish Ali
26. Khalilur Rahman
27. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
28. DNV. Senthil kumar
29. Santhosh kumar
30. Dulal Chandra Goswami
31. Ravneet singh Bittu
32. Dinesh Yadav
33. K Sudhakaran
34. Mohd Sadiq
35. MK. Vishnuprasad
36. PP Mohd Faizal
37. Sajda Ahmad
38. Jasveer Singh Gill
39. Mahabali Singh
40. Amol Kolhe
41. Sushil Kumar Rinku
42. Sunil Kumar Singh
43. SD Hassan
44. M. Danushkumar
45. Pratibha Singh
46. Thol Thirumalavan
47. Chandreshwar Prasad
48. Alok Kumar Suman
49. Dileshwar Kamet