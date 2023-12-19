Among Suspended MPs, Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule: See Full List Here

This comes on the heels of the suspension of 78 opposition members from Parliament just a day earlier.

The Lok Sabha witnessed chaos yet again today as 49 MPs were suspended for disrupting proceedings. This comes on the heels of the suspension of 78 opposition members from Parliament just a day earlier.

Prominent figures among the suspended MPs on Tuesday include National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

Following last week's shocking security breach in Lok Sabha, where intruders jumped onto desks and released coloured smoke, opposition MPs across both houses have protested at parliament and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here's the full list of 49 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha:

1. V. Vaithilingam

2. Gurjeet Singh

3. Supriya Sule

4. SS.Palanimanickam

5. Adoor Prakash

6. Abdul Samad

7. Manish Tewari

8. Pradyut bordoloi

9. Girdhari Yadav

10. Gita kora

11. Franscisco Saradina

12. S. Jagatrakshakan

13. S.R. Parthiban

14. Farooq Abdullah

15. Jyotsana Mahant

16. A. Ganeshamurthi

17. Mala Roy

18. P. Velusamy

19. A.Chellakumar

20. Shashi tharoor

21. Karti Chidambaram

22. Sudip Bandopadhyay

23. Dimple Yadav

24. Hasnanin Masoodi

25. Danish Ali

26. Khalilur Rahman

27. Rajiv Ranjan Singh

28. DNV. Senthil kumar

29. Santhosh kumar

30. Dulal Chandra Goswami

31. Ravneet singh Bittu

32. Dinesh Yadav

33. K Sudhakaran

34. Mohd Sadiq

35. MK. Vishnuprasad

36. PP Mohd Faizal

37. Sajda Ahmad

38. Jasveer Singh Gill

39. Mahabali Singh

40. Amol Kolhe

41. Sushil Kumar Rinku

42. Sunil Kumar Singh

43. SD Hassan

44. M. Danushkumar

45. Pratibha Singh

46. Thol Thirumalavan

47. Chandreshwar Prasad

48. Alok Kumar Suman

49. Dileshwar Kamet