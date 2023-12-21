Opposition MPs Protest Over Mass Suspension, Hold March From Parliament

Opposition lawmakers suspended from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this week and last took out a protest march Thursday morning from the old Parliament building to Vijay Chowk in central Delhi, carrying a large banner that read "Save Democracy", and placards reading "Opposition MPs Suspended! Is This The End of Democracy?" and "Parliament Caged, Democracy Expelled!"

The protest comes amid a bitter row between opposition parties and the ruling BJP over the expulsion of more than 140 MPs for "unruly conduct". The expulsions followed a clash with parliamentary authorities over demands the government answer for last week's security breach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were called on to make formal statements but declined, citing national security concerns. They did, though, speak to the media.

At the head of today's marching band was Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP - which yesterday passed bills replacing India's criminal laws after nearly two-third of the opposition was ejected - of not having faith in democracy. "We wanted to raise Parliament security breach issue... why it happened and who is responsible. We are repeatedly requesting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman to allow us to speak on security breach," Mr Kharge also told reporters.

"PM Modi, Home Minister should have spoken in the House on security breach... (but) PM spoke elsewhere and did not turn up in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha," the veteran Congress leader said.

The government has refused to discuss the breach, except to say it is being investigated. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, whose office is responsible for security, has said the full report will be available to opposition MPs, but they are insistent either Mr Modi or Mr Shah address Parliament on this issue.

Since the protests began 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from what Parliament's final full sitting before next year's general election. Their strength is now less than a third of what it was.