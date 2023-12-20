PM Did It Too, Says Trinamool MP, Defending Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry

Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had not intended to hurt anyone.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee today stated "mimicry is an art" to defend his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar outside the parliament, and said he has high respect for him.

Mr Banerjee was seen mimicking Mr Dhankhar, who also chairs the Rajya Sabha, in an incident that has been condemned by both the Prime Minister and the President. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the act.

Defending his act, he said he had not intended to hurt anyone and he has great respect for Mr Dhankhar. "I had no intention to hurt anyone. Mimicry is an art. Have high respect for me (Jagdeep) Dhankhar," said Mr Baneree.

He said a "mock parliament" was going on when his act was recorded and sought to know if Mr Dhankhar actually behaves in the way he had acted.

"I have not said it was Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha...a mock parliament was going on. If he has taken this to his shoulder, I am really helpless. Does he really behave like this in the Rajya Sabha?" he asked.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indulged in mimicry in the Lok Sabha during 2014-2019.

"I have great respect for Dhankhar ji. But, I did not want to hurt anyone...and it's one type of art. Mimicry was done also by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha itself during the last term. I can show you video. But no one took it seriously," added Mr Banerjee.

The incident played out after most from the Opposition benches were suspended for protesting over the recent security breach.

Mr Dhankhar had slammed it as a "personal attack" and in a symbolic gesture, the ruling alliance MPs are standing in the Rajya Sabha for an hour in his respect.

He said even PM Modi had dialled him up to condemn the incident and told him he had been at the "receiving end of such insults" for 20 years.

Responding to this remark, Mr Banerjee said, "I have not been here for 20 years. How can he link it with any past incident?"

Even Lok Sabha Speaker paid a visit to Mr Dhankhar after the incident and termed it "demeaning".

President Droupadi Murmu too had expressed dismay over the incident and called on the MPs to ensure their expression is within the norms of dignity.