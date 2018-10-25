Amnesty International Bengaluru Office Raided By Enforcement Directorate

The raids have been on since 2 pm today.

The Amnesty International's office in Bengaluru is being raided by the Enforcement Directorate. The raids at office of the human rights organization have been on since 2 pm today.

According to a report published by The Hindu in August, the probe agency started looking into an issue that allegedly relates to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA unit's suspicion that Amnesty International-UK and other some entities based in the UK have instilled funds into Amnesty's India wing through commercial channels, in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act or FEMA rules.

The amount involved is over Rs 36 crore and were received between May 2014 and August 2016, according to The Hindu report.

The Enforcement Directorate action comes just two weeks after it conducted searches in the Bengaluru offices of another non-profit, global environmental NGO Greenpeace, and other establishments associated with it and froze accounts. Investigators suspect the environmental organization is illegally receiving foreign funding, charges that have been denied by Greenpeace.

