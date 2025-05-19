Advertisement

Russia Bans Amnesty International As "Undesirable Organisation"

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in London, Amnesty International campaigns for human rights across the world.

Russia accused the organisation of advocating of behalf of Ukraine. (Representational)

Russia's prosecutor general said on Monday it had banned human rights group Amnesty International as an "undesirable organisation".

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in London, Amnesty International campaigns for human rights across the world, including on behalf of those it designates prisoners of conscience.

In its statement, Russia's prosecutor general said that Amnesty International's London office was a "centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects", and accused it of advocating of behalf of Ukraine, with which Russia is at war.

Amnesty did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia regularly designates organisations it says undermine its national security as "undesirable". The designation mandates penalties of up to five years in prison for Russian citizens working with or funding designated groups.

Organisations previously banned as undesirable include US government-funded broadcaster RFE/RL and international environmental organisation Greenpeace.

Russia, Amnesty International, Russia Ukaine War
