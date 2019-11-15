Amnesty International Office In Bengaluru Raided By CBI: Sources

Human rights organisation Amnesty International's India office in Bengaluru has been raided by the CBI over the alleged violation of rules involving foreign funding, sources said.

For the last few years, Amnesty International has been under the scanner of investigation agencies over the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The human rights organisation's Bengaluru office was raided by the Enforcement Directorate last year in the same case.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate had said the Amnesty International India resorted to bypass the FCRA Act. The agency had alleged the non-profit had set up a floating commercial entity in the name of Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd, which received Rs. 36 crore in foreign funds.

Last year, the office of non-profit organisation Greenpeace was also raided by the Enforcement Directorate, weeks before its move against Amnesty.

"This sort of action, trying to shut down Greenpeace and Amnesty within days of one another, doesn't lead one to any other conclusion. I think this is an action in concert. I think this is aimed at something specific... the shutting down of free and open voices," Amnesty's Akaar Patel had told NDTV last year.

Over the years, the BJP-led central government has increased surveillance on many non-profit groups, cancelling or suspending licences on charges of misreporting of donations.

In 2015, the Ministry of Home Affairs had put the New York-based Ford Foundation on a watchlist and suspended environmental campaigner Greenpeace's licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

