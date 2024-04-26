Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration Begins Friday. Details Here

Registration for the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) starts on Friday, 09:00 PM, the makers have announced. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will return as the host of the programme, Sony Entertainment Television informed the fans and shared a promo.

The promo begins with an emotional Amitabh Bachchan saying, “Apnon ko yeh keh pana ‘ki kal se hum yahan nahin aayenge' na to kehne ki himmat hopati hai aur nahi kehne ka mann hota hai. Main is manch se akhri baar kehne jaraha hoon. Shubhratri. [To tell your loved ones that ‘I won't come back from tomorrow' is very hard. From this stage, I am going to say this for the last time. Good night].”

This is followed by numerous clips of fans praising the reality show. A voice then says, “Beginning after every end is certain.”

And then comes Amitabh Bachchan confirming that he will be hosting the show again. Sharing the video, the channel wrote, “This is how love is returning once again, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Starting on KBC Registrations 26th April at 9 pm.”

Take a look at the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati here:

How to register?

The registration opens on April 26 with a question that will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television (SET).

If you want to participate, you need to answer the question and send your details, either via SMS or the SonyLiv application.

The makers will pick the lucky participants randomly and they will advance to the next round.

Eligibility criteria to participate in the show

If you wish to participate in the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, you need to meet certain eligibility criteria.

First, the participant should be at least 18 years old.

There is no academic qualification required to be part of the show. However, the participant must be an Indian citizen.

In addition, the participant must have the necessary documents that can verify their identity and address.

A recent passport-sized photo is also required for registration.