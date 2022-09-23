Amit Shah On 2-Day Bihar Visit, To Address Mega Rally Today

Amit Shah will address the 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar today. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega rally named 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnia at 'Rangbhoomi ground' this afternoon, the first after the BJP's former ally JD(U) stepped out of the alliance with the NDA on August 9.

Mr Shah is on a two-day visit to Bihar from today to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which Bihar -- where the BJP is likely to have a direct battle with the Mahagathbandhan -- holds 40 Lok Sabha seats.

"There is great enthusiasm among the people over this 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha'. Besides the workers of the BJP, the common people themselves have made preparations for the success of this huge rally," Union Minister Nityanand Rai told news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Mr Rai said the people are outraged due to the "collapse of law and order" in the state since the new government has taken over.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said that the BJP workers are happy with the exit of Nitish Kumar from the alliance, adding that the party will now be able to win more seats in the state.

"Today's rally of Amit Shah will boost the morale of BJP leaders and cadres. Now, the party does not need support from JD(U). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's face is enough to win a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election," he said.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar "hatched a conspiracy" to bring the "Jungle Raj part-2" in Bihar with the support of RJD.

"But the same time, the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav forgot that time has changed now and the people of Bihar understand very well that crime, corruption and nepotism are no more acceptable in an era of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre," he said.

To prepare for Amit Shah's rally, several state BJP leaders including Union Ministers, MPs, and MLAs are camping in the bordering districts, including Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria, for several days and meeting local residents and leaders to make the rallies successful.

The Seemanchal area of north Bihar consists of four districts -- Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria -- having a sizeable Muslim population.

Mr Shah will also address a meeting of the party's Bihar MPs, MLAs and former ministers tomorrow at 4 pm at the Mata Gujri University, Kishanganj. He will also address the state BJP's Core Committee meeting tomorrow.