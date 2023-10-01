Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Sweep Streets To Send Out Cleanliness Message

Home Minister Amit Shah today grabbed a broom and swept the streets of Ahmedabad as part of the government's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. Thousands of people across the country also answered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to clean their surroundings today as part of 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness'.

People from all walks of life, from politicians to students, participated in an hour-long cleanliness drive today.

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi appealed for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Visuals of Amit Shah and other ministers wielding a broom or cleaning litter off the streets have gone viral on social media.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Sitapur.

Cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also appealed to the people to come together for "Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" and join the largest citizen-led movement to strengthen the resolve towards cleanliness.

Every town, gram panchayat, and all government offices today facilitates and encouraged citizens to take part in the cleanliness drive.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make India open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage.

In 2021, PM Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 to make all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.