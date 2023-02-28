Amit Shah To Inaugurate New Assam Rifles Complex In Mizoram In March

The country's oldest paramilitary force has two Assam Rifles bases in Zodin and Khatla.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new complex of Assam Rifles in Mizoram on March 17, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday.

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl, the CM told reporters.

Relocation of the Assam Rifles camp from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the city, was among the top agendas of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the last assembly polls held in November 2018.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

The country's oldest paramilitary force has two Assam Rifles bases in Zodin and Khatla in the heart of the city. The one at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

During a meeting with Amit Shah in November last year, Zoramthanga had informed the Union home minister that the delay in the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp was delaying infrastructural projects in the state capital.

