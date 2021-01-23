Amit Shah To Begin Two-Day Visit To Assam, Meghalaya From Today

During his visit to poll-bound Assam, Amit Shah will address a rally in Nalbari district. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati today on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, officials have said.

He will launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme for central paramilitary force personnel in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Guwahati today.

Mr Shah will then reach Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held in Shillong later in the day.

The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of eight states.

On Sunday, Amit Shah will return to Assam and attend a programme to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord, which provides for political rights, economic package to the Bodo tribals living in Assam, at Kokrajhar.

He will also address a BJP rally at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district of Assam where the assembly election is due in March-April.

