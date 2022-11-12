Amit Shah To Attend Conference On Countering Terror Financing Next Week

Amit Shah will participate in 3rd Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' Conference. (File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be organising the 3rd Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' Conference over two days, on November 18 and 19, in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by the Modi government to international terrorism as well as a zero-tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on it in international fora.

Amit Shah will be participating in the conference where he will convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it, said the MHA statement.

This Conference aims to take forward discussions on combating terror financing that were held by the international community in the previous two conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019).

It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing, Shah said, adding that India would also look to set the pace for other high-level official and political deliberations focused on countering terror financing.

The MHA statement stated that India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades and understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India hosted two global events in October -- the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.

"The forthcoming NMFT Conference will further our efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations," Shah said.

Discussions at the third 'No Money For Terror' conference will be focussed on global trends in terrorism and terror financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and requisite international cooperation to address related challenges.

The Conference intends to bring together representatives of 75 countries and international bodies for extended deliberations over two days.

