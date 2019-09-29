'What Restrictions?' Amit Shah Targets Opposition Over Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah said prohibitory orders have been lifted from 196 police stations in Kashmir (PTI File Photo)

Union minister Amit Shah today claimed there is no restriction in Jammu and Kashmir any longer and the opposition was just spreading "misinformation" about the situation. The minister also said that the government's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status under the Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories has been accepted by the international community as an internal matter of India.

Accusing the opposition of spreading false information, Mr Shah said prohibitory orders have been lifted from 196 police stations in Kashmir. Only in nine police station areas, prohibitory orders, under which large gatherings are banned, are still in place.

"Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread," he said, addressing a seminar on national security in Delhi this afternoon.

"People are free to move around anywhere in Kashmir. Many journalists from rest of India are also visiting Kashmir regularly," he said.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Shah said all the world leaders have supported India's move on Article 370. "All world leaders had gathered for seven days (in New York). Not a single leader has raised the issue (of Jammu and Kashmir). This is a big diplomatic victory of the Prime Minister," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

"The decision on Article 370 will strengthen the unity and integrity of India," he said, adding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be completely normal soon.

After announcing its move in August, the government had taken a series of measures - including posting an unprecedented number of security forces, switching off phone and internet connections and keeping the state's political leaders' under arrest.

Pakistan has been repeatedly flagging the issue at international forums, without much success.

