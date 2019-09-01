'When Rahul Gandhi Speaks, Pakistan Cheers': Amit Shah At Public Rally

Amit Shah accused rival parties of opposing the centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was controversially quoted by Pakistan in a petition to the United Nations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today raked up the issue again at a public meeting in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Amit Shah -- who is also the BJP president -- said that while the entire country supports the centre's move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two union territories, it is still being opposed by certain political parties.

"The Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370, and whatever statements Rahul Gandhi makes are cheered in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea to the United Nations. Congress leaders should be ashamed that their statements are being used against India," he said.

In her letter to the United Nations, Pakistani Minister Shireen Mazari had referred to certain comments made by Rahul Gandhi after the centre thwarted his attempt to visit Jammu and Kashmir last week. "It is clear that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir," the Congress leader had said, adding that there were reports of violence and people dying in the region.

The Congress, in defence of its former chief, accused Pakistan of "mischievously dragging Rahul Gandhi to justify its pack of lies and deliberate misinformation".

The party leader also tweeted a clarification the following day: "I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it."

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that his statement referred to violence "instigated and supported by Pakistan".

Amit Shah said in today's meet that the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has paved the way for its development. The integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India will be the "final nail in the coffin of terrorism", he added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.