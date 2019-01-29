Amit Shah Targets Mamata Banerjee's Paintings, Trinamool Sees Red

Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee's paintings were brought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees (File)

BJP chief Amit Shah, who was in Bengal for a second rally today, touched upon a delicate subject -- the paintings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, hinting they were the linked to one of the biggest chit fund scams in the state. After the rally ended, violence flared up in Kanthi, a town 150 km from Kolkata and the venue of the rally. By the evening, the Trinamool Congress sent a legal notice, threatening to file a defamation suit against the BJP chief.

"Are you all aware of Mamata Banerjee's qualities? She is a very good painter. Even if someone is a great painter, how much would his paintings cost? 10,000, 20,000, one lakh or 10 lakh? But her paintings were brought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees," Mr Shah said at a rally in Kanthi in East Midnapore district.

"So, will the chit fund owners ever be arrested if the person, whose paintings they had brought, is the chief minister," questioned.

A similar question was asked years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Days later, Ms Banerjee had responded, saying that she gave away money from her paintings to charity and lived on the royalty from her books.

Over the years, the Chief Minister has penned several books, mostly poems and limericks for children, many of which are bestsellers at the ongoing book fair in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress dismissed Mr Shah's charges as "baseless" allegations and later followed it up with a legal notice.

The party demanded an apology from the BJP chief, saying his remarks on Ms Banerjee's paintings were defamatory. Mr Shah must apologise in public, else face legal action, the party said.