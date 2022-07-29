Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Meet President Murmu As Ministers Continue Courtesy Calls

Droupadi Murmu, a former BJP leader who also served as governor too, took oath as President of India on July 25

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Meet President Murmu As Ministers Continue Courtesy Calls

Home Minister Amit Shah meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Friday.

Delhi:

Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were among Union Ministers who paid courtesy visits to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.  

While Home Minister Amit Shah was pictured meeting the President alone, Smriti Irani was accompanied by Ministers of State from two of the departments that she leads as Cabinet Minister — Mahendra Munjpara from Women and Child Development, and John Barla from Minority Affairs.

Yesterday, the Cabinet Minister and MoS for Law, Kiren Rijiju and SP Singh Baghel, met the President.

The day before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her department's Ministers of State, besides Jitendra Singh, MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, met her. 

Droupadi Murmu, a former BJP leader who also served as governor too, took oath as President of India on July 25, becoming the first tribal person and only the second woman to hold the topmost constitutional post.

The next day, governors of several states also called on her, including Ganeshi Lal from her native state Odisha. Earlier that day, the first one to officially meet her to congratulate her was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And then Pratibha Patil, the first woman President, paid her a visit.

Her predecessor, Ramnath Kovind, escorted her as she took charge.

.