Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Meet President Murmu As Ministers Continue Courtesy Calls

Home Minister Amit Shah meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Friday.

Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were among Union Ministers who paid courtesy visits to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

While Home Minister Amit Shah was pictured meeting the President alone, Smriti Irani was accompanied by Ministers of State from two of the departments that she leads as Cabinet Minister — Mahendra Munjpara from Women and Child Development, and John Barla from Minority Affairs.

Had the privilege of calling upon the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji along with MOS @DrMunjparaBJP Ji & @johnbarlabjp Ji. pic.twitter.com/TewSJUWiqT — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 29, 2022

Yesterday, the Cabinet Minister and MoS for Law, Kiren Rijiju and SP Singh Baghel, met the President.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice along with Shri SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/Wx9ksTXZ7T — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2022

The day before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her department's Ministers of State, besides Jitendra Singh, MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, met her.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/GPjsWHbCny — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 27, 2022

Droupadi Murmu, a former BJP leader who also served as governor too, took oath as President of India on July 25, becoming the first tribal person and only the second woman to hold the topmost constitutional post.

Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil, former President of India along with her daughter met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/Jo575D0kNK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

The next day, governors of several states also called on her, including Ganeshi Lal from her native state Odisha. Earlier that day, the first one to officially meet her to congratulate her was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And then Pratibha Patil, the first woman President, paid her a visit.

LIVE: Tri Services Guard of Honour for President Smt Droupadi Murmu and former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/1ZjNAaEq59 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

Her predecessor, Ramnath Kovind, escorted her as she took charge.