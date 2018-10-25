'Seoul Peace Prize Recognition Of Modinomics,' Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah descirbed the award as a "matter of great joy". (File)

The Seoul Peace Prize awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a matter of immense pride for all Indians, BJP president Amit Shah said Wednesday, adding that the honour has taken note of "Modinomics" whose foundation is to "further the spirit of equality".

The prime minister was conferred with the award for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Prime Minister Modi has been honoured for improving human development of fellow Indians by ushering economic growth and furthering the development of democracy through steps towards ending corruption and furthering social integration," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Describing the award as a "matter of great joy" and "immense pride for 130 crore Indians", the BJP chief said Modi's efforts towards boosting global cooperation and raising global economic growth have been noted by the awarding committee.

"I am glad that the Award Committee has taken note of 'Modinomics' whose foundation is to further a spirit of equality and empowerment for all sections of society. Furthermore, the PM's bold and innovative foreign policy including the 'Act East Policy' have been hailed," he tweeted.

Shah said the award was a recognition of Modi's leadership, adding that the prime minister was at the forefront of building a better tomorrow through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development for all).

He said the Seoul Peace Prize is considered among the most valued global prizes, whose previous laureates include former UN secretary generals, world leaders, top policy makers and organisations driving monumental social change across the length and breadth of the planet.

The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul. The award was established to crystalise Korean people's yearning for peace on the Korean peninsula and the rest of the world.

Modi is the 14th recipient of the award and the past laureates include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organisations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.