'Not A Single Bullet Fired After Centre's J&K Move': Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored once security situation improves.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a Union Territory forever and the statehood to it would be restored once the security situation improves.

Interacting with the probationers of the 2018 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in New Delhi, Mr Shah also said "not a single bullet has been fired or not a single person has died" after the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its division into two UTs on August 5.

Mr Shah said only 10 police stations areas in Kashmir, out of 196, are under restrictions.

"Some bold decisions are necessary for the benefit of people. One must not get bogged down by the fear of a backlash," he said in an apparent reference to the Centre's Kashmir move.

Referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is being updated in Assam, the home minister said the NRC was essential not just for the national security but for good governance as well.

He said the NRC must not be seen as a political exercise, as it is very important to have a national register of citizens in order to ensure that benefits of development reach all citizens.

Mr Shah encouraged the IPS probationers to be proud to be part of a service that is continuously working to ensure safety and security of the people.

He said contrary to the image of police portrayed in popular culture, it is these officers, from top to bottom, who are responsible for maintaining law and order and safeguarding the internal security of the country.

