Amit Shah Reviews Security Audit Done By Forces In Jammu And Kashmir

Security audit done by security forces along border areas of Jammu and Kashmir was reviewed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in which he stressed that forces should aim at zero infiltration this year onwards.

"The Home Minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the "zero infiltration" goal," a senior official said.

According to him, after Mr Shah directed all forces to work towards "duty to share information" better coordination has been noticed among various verticals managing the security grid of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In the last one month, due to better synergy among forces, two infiltration attempts have been foiled by forces on ground. In one such detection, two heavily armed Lashkar terrorists were shot dead by the army in Poonch district last week.

The infiltration graph had escalated last year in the Jammu and Kashmir sectors. In fact, Jammu theatre became more active compared to the Kashmir sector. Following this, an audit was done by security agencies all along the border. Loopholes were plugged and deployments were restrategised.

At the Wednesday meeting, the Home Minister highlighted the role of the narco network, which supports terrorist activities by funding them through the narcotics trade. He urged agencies to act quickly against terror funding, especially from drug trafficking.

In addition to tackling terrorism, Mr Shah directed officials to make appointments to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to implement new criminal laws more effectively.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The review comes after a deadly terror attack in Kulgam, south Kashmir, where former soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, and his wife and niece were injured. Mr Shah advocated and suggested forces should adopt a ruthless approach to demolish the Over Ground Workers (OGW) network.

The state police started a massive crackdown in the valley and detained many people, following Wagay's killing. The state intelligence agency also conducted raids in the Noorbagh area.