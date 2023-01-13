'Whatever Their Intention...': Amit Shah In Jammu After Twin Terror Attacks

He said the probe into the terror attacks has already been handed over to the NIA.

An action plan has been chalked out to strengthen the entire security of the Jammu region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Jammu amid tight security arrangement, said on Friday. He was scheduled to meet the families of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri, but had to settle for a phone call due to bad weather, which made travelling difficult.

"I have spoken to all the seven families of those who died over the phone. I was about to go there myself to meet them, but today we could not go there due to the weather. I have heard them very carefully, and have also spoken to Lieutenant Governor Manoj ji. The courage of those who lost their lives is an example for the country," he said.

Speaking to the media, he assured the people that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K Police, Army, and all security agencies have been instructed to ensure that incidents like this are not repeated.

The Home Minister's visit comes days after twin terror attacks which left seven members of the minority community, including two children, dead, and fourteen others injured in the Upper Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district -- on January 1 and 2.

"I am assuring the citizens of Jammu that whatever may be the intention of the terrorist organizations, but our security agencies will be ready to protect Jammu," Amit Shah said, adding that the security grid will be strengthened inside every zone within 3 months.

He said the probe into the terror attacks has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

"Amit Shah interacted with us over a phone call. He assured us that he would visit us on his next trip. I lost my both sons during the Dhangri attack, and I urged him to give us justice, and act strongly against their killers," Saroj Bala, mother of the attack victims, told news agency ANI.

Mr Shah presided over a high-level meeting of officers of civil administration and the security establishment at the Raj Bhavan.

"We have done a complete review with all the stakeholders to ensure peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

Earlier on January 9, the Home Minister held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital.

Mr Shah was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and top officials of the administration and security forces.