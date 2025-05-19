On Pak Protest In Portugal, India's "Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet" Response

The Indian Embassy in Portugal issued a response following a protest organised by Pakistani nationals outside the Chancery building near the Embassy office in Lisbon. Calling the demonstrations a "desperate provocation", the Embassy said that India responded firmly through "Operation Sindoor."

"Embassy of India in Portugal responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and its police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the Embassy," it wrote in a post on X.

— India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) May 18, 2025

The post also included photos of Indian officials standing on the balcony of the embassy office with the banners on the wall, which read: "Operation Sindoor is not yet over".

Calling the protest "cowardly," the Embassy said, "India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken."

India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, also took to X and said that the protests organised by Pakistan were met with a silent yet strong and resolute message that "Operation Sindoor is not yet over".

— Puneet Roy Kundal (@prkundal) May 18, 2025

"All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," he added.

India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian armed forces on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor, under which they destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The targeted military operation was in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists on April 22.

India has clarified that its response was focused, measured, and non-escalatory. However, Pakistan escalated the conflict after it launched a swarm of drones and missile attacks on Indian territory, compelling New Delhi to respond.

After days of fighting, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, and both sides reached a ceasefire deal applicable on land, sea, and air.