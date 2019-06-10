Governors Of Five States Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

The governors met Mr Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on new Home Minister Amit Shah, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

All India | | Updated: June 10, 2019 18:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Governors Of Five States Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Governors of five states including West Bengal Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

Governors of five states including West Bengal Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, an official said.

The governors met Mr Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

Apart from West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, others who met the Home Minister are: Tamil Nadu's Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana's ESL Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand's Draupadi Murmu and Arunachal Pradesh's Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra, a home ministry official said.

The Governors discussed with the Home Minister issues concerning their respective state, the official said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amit ShahHome MinisterWest Bengal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Girish KarnadKathua CaseDHFLVijay MallyaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableTech NewsAmazon SaleFlipkart SaleSA vs WIYuvraj Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................