Amit Shah In Assam Today, His First Visit Since Release Of Citizens' List

This is also Amit Shah's first visit to Assam after becoming the Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam today, his first visit since the citizens' list to identify illegal immigrants in the state was released. The National Register of Citizens or NRC had left out over 19 lakh people.

Ahead of Mr Shah's visit, Assam has once again been declared as a "Disturbed Area" for six months.

During his two-day visit, the Home Minister will a meeting of the North Eastern Council and is likely to review the situation in the state after the publication of the NRC. He will also attend a meeting of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Mr Shah, who had descibed illegal immigrants as "termites" had said earlier this year, while campaigning for the national election, that the party was committed to throw out infiltrators from across the country.

Many BJP leaders, however, have raised concerns over a large number of Bengali Hindus being left out of the NRC. Top BJP leader in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had made it clear that he didn't think the NRC will be effective in removing illegal immigrants.

Most of those who haven't produced adequate documents to prove their claims, according to officials; the government says they will not be declared illegal immediately. They have the option of appealing to Foreigners' Tribunals and subsequently approach the courts.

