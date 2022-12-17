'Amit Shah Has Taken Note': Jammu And Kashmir BJP Chief On Civilian Killings

Home minister Amit Shah has taken a serious note of killing of two civilians outside an army camp in Rajouri and a high level inquiry will be ordered to punish the guilty, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a very serious note of this incident. I spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. It's very important to hold a very high level inquiry into this incident," said Ravinder Raina, president J&K BJP.

Two civilians, Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kishore, were killed and another person was injured during firing outside an army camp on Friday morning.

The killings triggered massive protests and protesters blamed army for the killings. The army, on its part, has said that both the civilians, who worked as labourers for the forces for the last 15 years, were killed in terrorist firing. The men were shot dead when they were approaching the entrance of army base on Friday.

"In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site," tweeted army.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has termed the incident unfortunate and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the affected family.

"The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for each affected family," tweeted Mr Sinha.

Mr Raina said Lt Governor also spoke to the head of affected families and assured that justice will be delivered.

"Our country functions as per law and no one is above the law. Whoever is involved should face the law," said Ravinder Raina.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said they have filed a case and investigations are underway, while the army has also assured cooperation into investigations.

"An FIR has been registered. A thorough probe will be conducted. Whatever will be the findings probe will be shared. We assure people there will be a fair probe into the matter," said Haseeb Mugal, Deputy Inspector General of police Rajouri-Poonch.

Yesterday, hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway, attacked army camp with stones. They were demanding action against the army guards who they claim killed Surinder and Kamal Kishore.

As the protesters refused to relent, a senior army officer spoke to them and assured that it will cooperate into the investigations and help the families who have lost their dear ones.

Earlier J&K BJP state president had demanded a Court of Inquiry into the firing incident. He said that he's hopeful that army will maintain highest standards and respond accordingly to the allegations.

"Like in the past when some civilians were killed in Shopian, Army conducted a Court of Inquiry and those involved were taken to task," said Mr Raina.

"I have full faith in army, in this unfortunate and painful incident, the Army's Northern Command will think over it and take action under Army's own court of inquiry."

In July 2020, three labourers from Rajouri were killed in a staged encounter in Shopian and passed off as Pakistani terrorists.

A subsequent Court of Inquiry by the army indicted its men, including an officer, for killing innocent men.