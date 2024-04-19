Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat

The Congress party has put forward Sonal Patel, its party secretary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today filed his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections. This move marks Mr Shah's bid for re-election in a constituency with a rich political legacy, previously represented by veterans like former deputy PM and BJP chief LK Advani.

Gandhinagar holds historical significance within the Indian political context. In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from both Gandhinagar and Lucknow. However, Mr Vajpayee opted to retain his Lucknow seat, paving the way for future leaders to make their mark in Gandhinagar.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024



Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is also present.



Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/M3Noc9otu3 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The Congress party has put forward Sonal Patel, its party secretary, as its candidate for the Gandhinagar seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Shah secured a resounding victory, maintaining the BJP's stronghold in Gandhinagar with an impressive vote share of 69.67 per cent. The city has consistently witnessed high voter turnout in elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Gandhinagar goes to polls in the third phase on May 7. Each phase will cover different constituencies across various states and Union territories. The results of the election will be announced on June 4.



