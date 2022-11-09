Amit Shah Chairs Intelligence Agency Meet To Discuss Internal Security, Terrorism

The meeting chaired by Amit Shah is to be attended by senior officers across the country. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a day-long high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across the country here in the national capital later in the day to assess the internal security situation in the country, threats of terrorism and the need for coordination among central and state agencies.

The meeting started at 11 am at a secret and highly secured location in the city and is expected to go on till 5 pm.

"Amongst the issues that will be discussed at today's interaction are Maoist extremism, counter-terrorism, border issues, cyber security and technological upgradation," a senior Home Ministry official told ANI requesting anonymity.

Issues like continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace and movement of foreign terrorist fighters are expected to be discussed in the meeting.

Focus on better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing security challenges, would be among the major issues that will be discussed, said the source.

The meeting was also attended by other senior officers across the country concerned with intelligence-related issues. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IB chief Tapan Deka were also among the topmost officers who attended the meeting.

The meeting was held days after the Home Minister recently held a Chintan Shivir in Haryana with Home Ministers, officials and police officials of states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)