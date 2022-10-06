Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda On 3-Day Assam Visit From Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by BJP president JP Nadda, will be on a three-day tour to Assam from Friday where the two leaders will inaugurate the new state office of the party, officials said.

Both the leaders will arrive in Guwahati on Friday evening. Mr Nadda will leave on Saturday evening after attending a couple of meetings, while Mr Shah will depart from the state on Sunday evening following several official engagements.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita said, "Nadda and Shah will reach here on Friday around 4 pm. After that, they will attend a meeting of the party's core committee." On Saturday, the two leaders will inaugurate BJP's new state office on National Highway-27 at Basistha Chariali area in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, he added.

"After the function, the leaders will address a rally of BJP booth workers at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. We expect around 40,000-45,000 booth workers to attend the rally," Mr Kalita said.

Though the BJP state unit chief did not mention their other programmes, official sources told PTI that Nadda will leave Assam on Saturday evening.

Mr Shah will stay back and attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, scheduled to take place at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, a source said.

On Sunday afternoon, he will visit the Police Training College at Dergaon in Golaghat district to attend the conference of the superintendents of police of the state, another source at Assam Police said.

The home minister will depart from Assam on Sunday evening from the Jorhat airport, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)