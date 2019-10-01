J&K Move Is Modi-Ji's Tribute To Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah gave Durga Puja wishes to the people of West Bengal

Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah today gave Durga Puja wishes to the people of West Bengal as he addressed a rally on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata.

Here are the highlights of Amit Shah's speech:

West Bengal had the biggest role in helping the BJP cross the 300-seat mark for the first time in national elections. I salute the people of Bengal for this.

The people of Bengal have shown their desire for parivartan by giving 18 seats to the BJP. I am sure in the next state polls, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will form the government in Bengal.

The attacks on BJP workers in Bengal have not stopped. I want to assure you, the blood of our workers will bring results. The BJP will form the government here with complete majority.

They are trying to say the BJP is an outsider party in Bengal, that it doesn't have anything to do with Bengal. When entire Bengal was about to go to Pakistan, (Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder) Syama Prasad Mookerjee had partition done and kept West Bengal for us.

By scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, we have made Kashmir an integral part of India, and it was Modi ji's tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

(West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata (Banerjee) di is saying the NRC will make lakhs of Hindu settlers leave Bengal. There cannot be a bigger lie than this. I want to assure all Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian settlers, and especially Hindus because they are highest in number, they will not be forced to leave.

Before the NRC, the BJP will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill which will give Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian settlers citizenship. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers did not let the Citizenship Amendment Bill clear Rajya Sabha.

We are also into politics. But when it comes to matters related to Bharat Mata, we think of the country first before the party.

I appeal to all BJP workers to go to every single home in Bengal, and tell the refugees that they will be able to stay in India with full pride and rights.

Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is saying she won't let the NRC happen. I want to promise you, we won't let a single infiltrator stay. Didi used to oppose these same people when they voted for the communists. Now that they are voting for her and she wants to keep them.

Not one refugee will have to go, not one infiltrator will be able to stay, this is the BJP's promise.

Bengal gave the country musicians, scientists, religious thinkers and started national movements. What happened to those days? Is this why we removed the communists?

There is so much poverty in Bengal. But Mamata Di did not let Ayushman Bharat reach the state. Lest Modi ji become popular, she is not letting the scheme come here. (Ayushman Bharat is a flagship scheme of the centre launched as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve universal health coverage).

Mamata ji, no matter how much you want to stop us, Narendra Modi's leadership has been accepted by the world and Bengal will too. Just see the 'Howdy, Modi!' event. Modi ji was accepted even in America.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.