Farmers Say Won't March To Delhi For 2 Days, 1 Dead During Protest

A farmer has died at Haryana's Khanauri border, where protesting farmers clashed with the police this evening. Farmers' group AIKS (All-India Kisan Sabha) alleged he died during the police action. The farmers have also suspended their protest march to Delhi for two days, though the sit-in protest will continue.

A doctor at a Patiala hospital where he was taken, said he had sustained a bullet wound. A post-mortem is awaited.

"Three patients have come to us from Khanauri. One of them was dead on arrival, the other two are stable and seem to have sustained bullet injuries on head and thigh respectively, but it can't be confirmed," said Dr Rekhi, the senior medical officer of Patiala's Rajendra Hospital.

"The person who was dead on arrival had a bullet injury on his head, but more details such as size of the bullet can only be confirmed after post-mortem," he added.

"Shubh Karan Singh, who was seriously injured in the police action, succumbed to his injuries at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. His death is a direct result of police action," read a statement from the AIKS.

Shubh Karan Singh, 23, was a resident of Bathinda. He was the son of Charanjit Singh, residents of village Valo in Bathinda district, said farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra.

His body has been kept at the Rajendra Hospital.