Amid Uproar In Parliament, Congress's 'Audio Muted' Charge Against BJP

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till Monday.

The Congress alleged today that the audio was muted in parliament to silence voices of protest against the government.

The party shared a clip on Twitter, in which the audio in Lok Sabha apparently went silent during opposition protests, shortly after the proceedings began.

The visuals showed opposition MPs protesting near Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chair and almost all members in the treasury benches on their feet.

There was no audio for almost 20 minutes. The audio was back only when the Speaker spoke, first urging members to stop shouting, and then adjourning the House for the day.

The government has not explained why there was no sound in Lok Sabha.

"Earlier only mics were off, today the House proceedings were muted. For (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's friend, Lok Sabha is mute," the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress alleged that the mics were muted to silence opposition demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The party also alleged that the ruling BJP had decided not to allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in parliament.

Sources say the BJP has decided not to allow Rahul Gandhi to speak unless he apologises for his "democracy under attack" comments in London.

Congress MP KC Venugopal filed a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of targeting the Gandhis during his speech in Rajya Sabha last month.

PM Modi had, in the speech, questioned why the Gandhis had not opted for the surname "Nehru".

"The very suggestion by the Prime Minister...is preposterous by its very nature. Prime Minister knew very well that the surname of the father is not taken by the daughter. Despite knowing that, he deliberately mocked (sic)," said Mr Venugopal's privilege notice, alleging that the tone and tenor of the remark was "insulting and derogatory".

The notice came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought the termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership from Lok Sabha over his comments in the UK.

Parliament has not functioned since the Budget Session resumed on Monday, with the BJP launching an offensive against Rahul Gandhi. Several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, have slammed the Congress MP over his comments and have accused him of insulting the nation.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

As the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention, the Congress hit back, citing examples of PM Modi raising internal politics abroad.