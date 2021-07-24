Amid Taliban Offensive, India's Word Of Caution For Citizens

Afghanistan has witnessed widespread violence after US began withdrawal of troops.

Terror groups in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities, including targeting of civilians, the Indian Embassy in Kabul has warned in its latest advisory, urging "utmost caution". The statement comes nearly a week after Reuters journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters.

All Indians - visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan - are "advised to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to security at workplace, place of residence and also during the movement to their place of work," the advisory reads, stressing the "security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces"

"It is recommended that all types of non-essential movements be avoided. Movements especially during peak commuting hours should also be avoided. While traveling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries or offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants, and other public places," it said.

Security Advisory for Indian Nationals in Afghanistan@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/snwaajCrq1 — India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) July 24, 2021

Indian firms operating in the country have been told to make special arrangements for their employees.

"As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs and Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalised briefing, including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," the statement further read.

From UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Joe Biden administration, the death of Danish Siddiqui had led to worldwide outpouring of tributes.

Amid widespread Taliban offensive, Afghanistan on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country's 34 provinces to curb surging violence, news agency AFP reported.

"To curb violence and limit the Taliban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces across the country," except in Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan has witnessed widespread violence after the US and NATO forces began withdrawing in early May, nearly 20 years after the arrival in the war-torn country.

Earlier this month, India evacuated about 50 Indian diplomats and other staff members at the consulate in Afghanistan's Kandahar. The personnel at the consulate were flown to Delhi by special Air Force planes which avoided Pakistan air space, sources said.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

