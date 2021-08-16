Video: Gunfire, People Scale Walls In Kabul Airport Meltdown

Some young men are seen climbing the wall and trying to wiggle through barbed wires.

A crowd outside the Kabul airport, desperate to get in after the Taliban's takeover, scatters as gunshots are heard. Moments later, bodies are seen on the tarmac, in dramatic videos reflecting Afghanistan's spiraling crisis.

Five people have been killed in the chaos at the airport, according to Reuters; they were either shot or died in a stampede. US troops, who have taken over the airport as America plans the exit of its staff, reportedly fired in the air to keep the crowds at bay.

Videos by Kabul-based freelance journalist Hasan Azimi, exclusive to NDTV, show thousands running towards the airport, perhaps to try and get into a flight out of Kabul.

Families with little children and belongings are seen crowding into the tarmac.

Some young men are seen climbing the wall and trying to wiggle through barbed wires on the boundary.

In one video, hundreds jostled to get into a parked passenger plane, some hanging from the stair railings.

People are seen fighting to cram into the back of a cargo plane in another video.

In the unmitigated mayhem, all commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport.

Many such heart-wrenching videos are coming out of Afghanistan, reflecting panic in the capital city. Soon after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and later posted a message for the nation.