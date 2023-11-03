Amid Souring Relations With Ally, BJP Tries to Break Mizoram Jinx

The BJP is trying to expand its footprint in Mizoram amid many challenges, including a rough patch in its relation with ally Mizo National Front or MNF. Containing the fallout of the ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur has been a tough ask and it has driven a wedge between the allies.

The BJP had opened its account in the state in 2018 with just one seat. Now, with only a week to go for the crucial election to the 40-member assembly, it has stepped up its campaign in the Christian majority state with some big ticket announcements. But it is not clear if they will be effective.

Nearly 87 per cent of Mizoram's population is Christian. They share a common ethnic heritage with the Kuki-Zo tribes of Manipur, who are in conflict with the Meiteis.

Thousands of tribals displaced from Manipur are sheltered in Mizoram.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has repeatedly hit out at the BJP over its handling of the Manipur crisis. He has even refused share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at campaign rallies in the state, forcing unprecedented cancellations.

"The Manipur issue will certainly have a very big role. These tribals, they are from the same family. So certainly they have the same affinity, and they know that we have done a great thing for the displaced persons coming from Manipur," Mr Zoramthanga said.

The BJP has hit back.

"Ask the BJP's Christian MLAs. They will tell you that they feel more secure under the BJP. They are only raising emotional issues since they have nothing to say against BJP and are picking religious issues," said Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister and party's in-charge of Mizoram polls.

Ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014, the BJP started moving fast in the northeast, which was once a Congress stronghold. They won their first state in 2016 – Assam.

Today, the BJP and its NDA allies rule over the region, but the discomfort is obvious in Mizoram.

The tension between the allies is such that BJP chief JP Nadda strongly criticised the MNF-led government last week and said if his party comes to power in the state, it will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption.

With the Congress not at its strongest in Mizoram anymore, the

ZPM -- a regional party that won seven of the state's 40 seats in the last election, is looking at a much stronger performance and is targeting the BJP over Manipur.

"The BJP should ensure that people are not displaced from Manipur. They should not talk about displaced people here. The displaced people have the rights to go back. The BJP should ensure it, because they are the reason for the displacement," said Diki, ZPM leader.

The BJP is eyeing minority ethnic groups in Mizoram and pushing hard in three seats in Mamit districts that have a significant chunk of voters from the minority Bru and Chakma groups.