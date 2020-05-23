Amid Rising Tensions Along LAC In Ladakh, Army Chief Visits Leh

The Army chief was briefed by top military field Commanders in Leh

Amid rising tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Leh on Friday to review the ongoing situation with the field commanders there.



The Army chief was briefed by top military field Commanders in Leh, including Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi and 14 Corps Chief Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, news agency ANI reported.



Recently, there have been several instances of Chinese incursion by land and air, one of which led to a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. Over the last weeks, troops have also been reinforced along the border after reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan -- a 1962 flashpoint that has seen aggression in recent days -- and increasing construction activities.



Last month, Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a face off on the banks of the high-altitude Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and also in North Sikkim. Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the incident in Ladakh.



Around the time, Chinese helicopters were also seen operating in the disputed region in eastern Ladakh.

The situation to the north of Pangong, along the Galwan river basin, is a major cause of concern for military planners in New Delhi.



On May 15, General Naravane had attempted to play down differences between India and China. "It is only at one or two places where this has happened. And this does happen from time to time. It also happens when there is a change of commanders on ground," he said.

With inputs from ANI