Amid Rafale Row, Congress Says It Has Fresh Proof Of Irregularities

The Congress said on Friday that said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence is fresh proof of irregularities in the Rafale deal, a precursor to a "massive storm" the government is about to face.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said PM Modi cannot escape his political and constitutional responsibility and accountability in the "biggest defence scam" of India. For truth to prevail, the only route is to order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in this "scandal".

The government has denied any wrongdoing in the deal. The BJP has dismissed as "lies" allegations of corruption leveled by the Congress.

Mr Khera came out with a 'management meet note' from a bank claiming it was another proof of the government's "involvement" in the Rafale scam.

He said the note claimed that Reliance Defence has formed a joint venture with French major Dassault for execution of offset obligations, as a part of the 36 Rafale fighter jet purchase valued at Rs 59,000 crore.

Mr Khera alleged that another undisputable evidence has come to the fore that establishes the "deliberately hiked" commercial cost of 36 Rafale aircraft deal signed by PM Modi on April 10, 2015.

"The silence of the Narendra Modi government on the new skeletons that have tumbled out of their Rafale scam cupboard is a precursor to a massive storm," he told reporters.

"Every day, new sets of irrefutable evidences are lining up at the doorstep of prime minister Modi which cements the charges of 'squandering national interests', 'brazen crony capitalism', 'kickbacks and corruption' and 'serious illegalities' that have taken place in the 'murky saga of Rafale scam'."

Claiming that price does not cover under the so-called secrecy pact that the government is talking about, he asked why the prime minister and his government were hesitant to disclose the price of the fighter jets.

