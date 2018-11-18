Amid Protests By BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Stopped On Way To Haryana's Karnal

Reports said Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to visit health centre in the district.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on Saturday stopped by authorities from entering Haryana's Karnal district after protesters from the state's ruling BJP blocked a road that he was to take.

The local authorities stopped Mr Kejriwal's cavalcade in Panipat district itself, around 85 km from Delhi, citing security reasons.

AAP Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind told media that the authorities did not remove the BJP protesters but instead prevented Kejriwal from moving ahead.

The BJP protesters blocked the road near the Munak Canal. Many protesters carried posters asking Kejriwal to go back. They also carried black flags.

Assandh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Anurag Dhalia defended the action to stop Mr Kejriwal saying that it was done due to security reasons and to prevent a law-and-order situation.

The BJP activists were enraged by statements made by Mr Kejriwal on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue on which he did not support Haryana's demand for water through the SYL canal.

