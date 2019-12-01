Amid Opposition Protest, Maharashtra Assembly To Elect Speaker Today

Maharashtra assembly will elect its speaker, followed by a motion of thanks on the Governor's address.

The Maharashtra assembly will vote at 11 am today to elect its speaker a day after Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sailed through the floor test amid protests led by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP has nominated MLA Kisan S Kathore as its candidate for today's election against the Congress MLA Nana Patolem, the nominee of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

On Saturday, Mr Fadnavis had staged a walkout from the Maharashtra assembly ahead of the floor test against the selection of Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Walse Patil by the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government as temporary speaker who had replaced his party's Kalidas Kolambka.

The BJP had said it may approach the Supreme Court against the change of the temporary Speaker. "Such a replacement happened for the first time in the history of India as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was scared of losing the floor test," Mr Fadnavis, who reigned as the Maharashtra chief minister earlier this week after NCP's Ajit Pawar withdrew support, said in the House.

"Business is being transacted in the House in violation of the Constitution. The session itself is not in line with the rules," Mr Fadnavis told reporters after the walkout.

Dismissing rival BJP's claims, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Walse Patil was appointed pro-tem Speaker with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's consent. The special session to conduct Saturday's floor test was called after the Governor's approval, he added.

Today, the state assembly will elect its speaker, followed by a motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the House.