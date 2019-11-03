Amid Maharashtra Uncertainty, Raj Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar

It was a brief, 10-minute meeting, MNS sources said (File)

Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

It was a brief, 10-minute meeting, MNS sources said.

The political impasse in the state continues after Assembly election results were announced on October 24, with victorious allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won only one seat (Kalyan rural) in the Assembly polls.

"Each seat will count when it comes to government formation by other parties in case the BJP fails to prove its majority. Raj Thackeray's meeting with Pawar is important in that context," sources said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.