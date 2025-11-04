Amid DMK Opposition, Voter List Revision Begins in Tamil Nadu

The Special Intensive Revision of voter lists or SIR was rolled out across multiple states today. Among them were Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - states where assembly elections are due next year.

This morning, Booth Level Officers or BLOs started distributing renumeration forms door-to-door in Tamil Nadu.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had organised meetings across all 16 constituencies of the city, where Electoral Registration Officers gave clarification regarding the SIR process to Booth Level Agents.

Applicants are required to fill out and sign the forms before submitting them to the Booth Level Officers.

Only those who submit the filled-out forms will have their names included in the draft voters list. BLOs will visit each household at least three times to ensure no voter is left out.

The ruling DMK and its allies, have however, have strongly opposed the SIR exercise. Chief Minister MK Stalin has chaired an all-party meeting, describing the move as "undemocratic" and "unlawful".

The party has filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking to scrap the Election Commission of India's order dated October 27, which announced the SIR notification for Tamil Nadu.

While the DMK has clarified that it is not against the SIR process, the party questioned the haste in which it is being implemented, expressing suspicion over a possible BJP conspiracy to remove women, minorities, and Dalit voters from the list.

The party has demanded that SIR be conducted only after the 2026 elections, allowing adequate time for preparation.

The BJP and AIADMK have extended their support to SIR, saying it is a routine process. The AIADMK has accused the DMK of trying to divert attention from recent corruption allegations against the ruling party.

While the DMK has legally challenged SIR, it has also simultaneously started ground-level preparations, including training its booth-level agents. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has instructed his party's booth agents to coordinate with Booth Level Officers during the process.