CPM May Go For Vote As Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat Differ On Congress While Prakash Karat is against any truck with the Congress, Sitaram Yechuri does not want to slam the door on the Congress entirely

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT For the first time, a draft political resolution and its contrary view were presented at CPM congress Kolkata: The CPM does not call it differences within the party but "divergent views". Whatever the name, the divergence over its relationship with the Congress party has become so wide, the once-in-five-years party congress currently under way in Hyderabad may end up voting on it.



Former party general secretary Prakash Karat is against any truck with the Congress and the current political tactical line of the party in its draft political resolution reflects that view.



The current general secretary Sitaram Yechuri does not want to slam the door on the Congress entirely. He



But today, delegations of 13 states spoke on the issue till last reports came in and, sources say, the speakers were almost split down the middle.



What's surprising is that the party delegation from Tripura was divided on the Congress issue. Politburo member Manik Sarkar, who was Tripura Chief Minister till February, is known to oppose any ties with the Congress.



Given today's developments so far, sources say the party could be moving towards a vote on the Congress issue.



A Maharashtra leader, Uday Navelkar, has said, if there is a vote, let it be by secret ballot.



Traditionally, whenever the CPM votes on an internal issue, it is usually by a show of hands.



Yesterday as the party congress began, instead of Mr Yechury, Mr Karat presented the draft political resolution.



According to several delegates, this is the first time such a situation has arisen in the history of the CPM. The differences over the position on an issue were so sharp, both the draft political resolution and its contrary view had to be presented at the party congress.



In February, when the party had met to finalise the



The CPM does not call it differences within the party but "divergent views". Whatever the name, the divergence over its relationship with the Congress party has become so wide, the once-in-five-years party congress currently under way in Hyderabad may end up voting on it.Former party general secretary Prakash Karat is against any truck with the Congress and the current political tactical line of the party in its draft political resolution reflects that view.The current general secretary Sitaram Yechuri does not want to slam the door on the Congress entirely. He read out the minority view at the delegate meeting yesterday.But today, delegations of 13 states spoke on the issue till last reports came in and, sources say, the speakers were almost split down the middle.What's surprising is that the party delegation from Tripura was divided on the Congress issue. Politburo member Manik Sarkar, who was Tripura Chief Minister till February, is known to oppose any ties with the Congress.Given today's developments so far, sources say the party could be moving towards a vote on the Congress issue.A Maharashtra leader, Uday Navelkar, has said, if there is a vote, let it be by secret ballot.Traditionally, whenever the CPM votes on an internal issue, it is usually by a show of hands.Yesterday as the party congress began, instead of Mr Yechury, Mr Karat presented the draft political resolution. According to several delegates, this is the first time such a situation has arisen in the history of the CPM. The differences over the position on an issue were so sharp, both the draft political resolution and its contrary view had to be presented at the party congress.In February, when the party had met to finalise the draft political resolutions , Mr Karat had presented one and Mr Yechuri another. Mr Karat's version won majority support. According to sources, Mr Yechuri had wished to resign then but was dissuaded. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter