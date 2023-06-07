Amid Aam Aadmi Party's Opposition Outreach, A Fresh Delhi-Centre Clash

Mr Kejriwal is reaching out to parties for support on the centre's ordinance on bureaucrats. (File)

The inauguration of a university campus has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the Delhi government and centre's strained relations.

The development comes on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as part of a wider outreach to opposition leaders, met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seeking support in the Aam Aadmi Party's fight against the centre over a recent ordinance on control of bureaucrats.

While the Delhi govt had announced yesterday that Mr Kejriwal would inaugurate the east Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on June 8, the office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has said it had already been decided that the inauguration would be done by the LG.

Bristling at the LG office's statement, Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the LG should inaugurate police stations and Delhi Development Authority sports complexes if he wants, but education and higher education are state subjects.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi had said at a press conference yesterday, "I am delighted to announce that the inauguration of the east campus of GGSIPU in East Delhi is going to take place, and the chief minister will inaugurate it on June 8."

This was followed by a note from the LG's office, which said it had already been decided that the launch would be done by Mr Saxena and that the chief minister was aware of this. It said Mr Kejriwal was supposed to be invited as the guest of honour and Ms Atishi as a special guest. The statement also said that the inauguration was initially scheduled for May 23, but was pushed to June 8 at Mr Kejriwal's request.

Responding to this, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Police, land and public order come under the LG. He can inaugurate police stations, police headquarters and DDA sports complexes but education and higher education are state subjects and this is the work of elected governments."

He added, "It is weird that the LG is now saying officials have told him that the inauguration should be done by him. At this rate, he can tell his officials that he wants to inaugurate Saurabh Bharadwaj's office. This is why the LG has kept control of bureaucrats and also why he wants the control to remain with him."